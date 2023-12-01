Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Sumner County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belle Plaine High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulvane High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
