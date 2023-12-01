High school basketball is happening today in Sumner County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belle Plaine High School at Norwich High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Norwich, KS

Norwich, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulvane High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wellington, KS

Wellington, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Fairfield High School