Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Stafford County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Stafford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Stafford, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ness City High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Macksville, KS
- Conference: Central Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
