Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Shawnee County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Soto High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basehor-Linwood High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Cair Paravel Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Waverly, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wamego High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atchison High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
