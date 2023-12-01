Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Shawnee County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

De Soto High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Basehor-Linwood High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at Cair Paravel Latin School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Waverly, KS

Waverly, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wamego High School at Topeka High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Atchison High School at Rossville High School