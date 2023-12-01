If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Sedgwick County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wichita Southeast High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Wichita North High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Salina South High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Christian School at Classical School Of Wichita

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita West High School at Wichita South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Goddard High School at Augusta High School