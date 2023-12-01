Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Sedgwick County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Southeast High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Wichita North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salina South High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Christian School at Classical School Of Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita West High School at Wichita South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goddard High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Augusta, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
