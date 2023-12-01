Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ness County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ness County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ness County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ness City High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Macksville, KS
- Conference: Central Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
