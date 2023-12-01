Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Neosho County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Neosho County, Kansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Neosho County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Erie High School at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cherokee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
