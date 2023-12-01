Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Meade County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.
Meade County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bucklin High School at Meade High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Meade, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
