There is high school basketball action in McPherson County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McPherson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elyria Christian High School at Moundridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Moundridge, KS

Moundridge, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Valley High School at Abilene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Abilene, KS

Abilene, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

McPherson High School at Dodge City High School