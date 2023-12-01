Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marshall County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riley County High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Axtell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Marysville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
