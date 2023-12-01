Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Leavenworth County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basehor-Linwood High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leavenworth High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
