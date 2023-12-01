Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kingman County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Kingman County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belle Plaine High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Norwich, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingman High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Towanda, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cunningham High School at Minneola High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minneola, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
