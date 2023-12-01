The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Kingman County, Kansas today, we've got the information.

Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belle Plaine High School at Norwich High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Norwich, KS

Norwich, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingman High School at Circle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Towanda, KS

Towanda, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Cunningham High School at Minneola High School