The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Kansas vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Kansas and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points.

Kansas has an average point total of 146 in its matchups this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jayhawks have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Jayhawks have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

Kansas has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 50% 81.3 170 64.7 125.3 144.3 UConn 4 57.1% 88.7 170 60.6 125.3 143.6

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 20.7 more points than the Huskies give up (60.6).

When Kansas scores more than 60.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Kansas vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 3-3-0 2-3 3-3-0 UConn 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

Kansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas UConn 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

