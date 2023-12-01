Kansas vs. UConn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.
Kansas vs. UConn Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-2.5
|148.5
Kansas vs UConn Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Kansas has played as a favorite of -155 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 60.8% chance to win.
- UConn is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Huskies have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline underdog of +130 or worse.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Kansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|3
|50%
|81.3
|170
|64.7
|125.3
|144.3
|UConn
|3
|42.9%
|88.7
|170
|60.6
|125.3
|143.6
Additional Kansas vs UConn Insights & Trends
- The Jayhawks score 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.
- Kansas is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks allow.
- When it scores more than 64.7 points, UConn is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
Kansas vs. UConn Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|3-3-0
|2-3
|3-3-0
|UConn
|4-3-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Kansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|UConn
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-5
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-4-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-4-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-4-0
