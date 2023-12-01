Friday's game between the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) and No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 148.5 total.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -2.5

Kansas -2.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -155, UConn +130

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Pick ATS: UConn (+2.5)



UConn (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Kansas has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while UConn's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Jayhawks are 3-3-0 and the Huskies are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 170 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 81.3 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential overall.

The 37 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 54th in the nation, and are 7.1 more than the 29.9 its opponents record per outing.

Kansas knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8). It is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.3%.

The Jayhawks rank 67th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (281st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

