Friday's contest that pits the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) versus the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Kansas. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no line set.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-1.5)

Kansas (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Kansas has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while UConn's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Huskies games have gone over four times.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.3 points per game (68th in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per outing (67th in college basketball).

Kansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.1 boards. It is collecting 37.0 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9 per outing.

Kansas makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per contest its opponents make while shooting 28.3% from deep.

The Jayhawks rank 67th in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 37th in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (279th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

