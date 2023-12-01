The UConn Huskies (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UConn matchup.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UConn Betting Trends

Kansas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Jayhawks' six games this season have hit the over.

UConn has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this year, four out of the Huskies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is second-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.