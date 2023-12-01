How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Kansas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 54% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 18th.
- The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks average are 20.7 more points than the Huskies give up (60.6).
- When Kansas totals more than 60.6 points, it is 6-0.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Jayhawks allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than away from home (69).
- At home, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
