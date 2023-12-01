The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 54% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 18th.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks average are 20.7 more points than the Huskies give up (60.6).
  • When Kansas totals more than 60.6 points, it is 6-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Jayhawks allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than away from home (69).
  • At home, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

