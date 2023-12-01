The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 54% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 18th.

The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks average are 20.7 more points than the Huskies give up (60.6).

When Kansas totals more than 60.6 points, it is 6-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

At home, the Jayhawks allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than away from home (69).

At home, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

