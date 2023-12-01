How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Kansas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.
- The Jayhawks average 20.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Huskies give up (60.6).
- Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
- UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 324th.
- The Huskies put up an average of 88.7 points per game, 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.
- UConn has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Kansas sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.1 away.
- At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.
- Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) too.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|W 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
