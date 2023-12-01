The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 54% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
  • Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 18th.
  • The Jayhawks average 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.
  • Kansas has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 323rd.
  • The Huskies put up 24 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (64.7).
  • When UConn gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, ceding 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better at home last season, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UConn scored 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (70.1).
  • The Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UConn knocked down fewer triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

