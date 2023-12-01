The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 54% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 18th.

The Jayhawks average 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.

Kansas has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 323rd.

The Huskies put up 24 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (64.7).

When UConn gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, ceding 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better at home last season, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UConn scored 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (70.1).

The Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UConn knocked down fewer triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule