The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 54.0% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 18th.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).
  • When Kansas scores more than 60.6 points, it is 6-0.

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 323rd.
  • The Huskies average 24.0 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (64.7).
  • UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last season, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
  • In home games, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UConn scored 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (65.8).
  • Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

