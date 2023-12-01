The Jackson State Tigers (5-1) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats give up.

Jackson State is 5-0 when it scores more than 54.7 points.

Kansas State's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.2 points.

The Wildcats put up 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers give up (48.7).

Kansas State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 48.7 points.

When Jackson State gives up fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.

The Wildcats are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (34.4%).

The Tigers shoot 44.3% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%

19.4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG% Serena Sundell: 10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Gabby Gregory: 6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Gisela Sanchez: 6.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

