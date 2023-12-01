The Jackson State Tigers (5-1) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • Jackson State is 5-0 when it scores more than 54.7 points.
  • Kansas State's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers give up (48.7).
  • Kansas State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 48.7 points.
  • When Jackson State gives up fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Wildcats are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Tigers shoot 44.3% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 19.4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Gabby Gregory: 6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Gisela Sanchez: 6.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-61 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina W 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa L 77-70 Hertz Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 Missouri - St. Joseph Civic Arena

