How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (5-1) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 79.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 54.7 the Wildcats give up.
- Jackson State is 5-0 when it scores more than 54.7 points.
- Kansas State's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Wildcats put up 22.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Tigers give up (48.7).
- Kansas State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 48.7 points.
- When Jackson State gives up fewer than 70.9 points, it is 5-1.
- The Wildcats are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 11.4% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (34.4%).
- The Tigers shoot 44.3% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Gabby Gregory: 6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Gisela Sanchez: 6.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-61
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina
|W 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|L 77-70
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.