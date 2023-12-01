Friday's game between the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) and the Jackson State Tigers (5-1) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-53 and heavily favors Kansas State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

The Wildcats lost their most recent matchup 77-70 against Iowa on Sunday.

Kansas State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, Jackson State 53

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 65-58 victory against the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16.

The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 66) on November 19

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 117) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 239) on November 11

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 63.2 FG%

19.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 63.2 FG% Serena Sundell: 10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Gabby Gregory: 6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

6.7 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Gisela Sanchez: 6.6 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allow 54.7 per contest (44th in college basketball).

