If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Johnson County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30

12:00 AM CT on November 30 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission Northwest High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley West High School at Shawnee Mission West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy