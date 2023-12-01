Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Johnson County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission Northwest High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley West High School at Shawnee Mission West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
