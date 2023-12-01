Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ford County, Kansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McPherson High School at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bucklin High School at Meade High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Meade, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.