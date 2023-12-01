High school basketball action in Douglas County, Kansas is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lawrence High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Overland Park, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.