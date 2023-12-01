Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Dickinson County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smoky Valley High School at Abilene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Abilene, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.