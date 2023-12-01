Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cowley County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cowley County, Kansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cowley County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Udall High School at Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Douglass, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Attica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Attica, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
