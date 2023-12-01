Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cowley County, Kansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cowley County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Udall High School at Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Douglass, KS

Douglass, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Attica High School