Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Cloud County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cloud County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Cloud High School at Stockton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Stockton, KS

Stockton, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart High School at Clifton Clyde High School