Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cloud County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Cloud County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Cloud County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Cloud High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Stockton, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart High School at Clifton Clyde High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clyde, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
