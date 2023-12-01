Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Butler County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Udall High School at Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Douglass, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goddard High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Augusta, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingman High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Towanda, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
