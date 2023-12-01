The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Butler County, Kansas today, we've got the information.

Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Udall High School at Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Douglass, KS

Douglass, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Goddard High School at Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Augusta, KS

Augusta, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingman High School at Circle High School