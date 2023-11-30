When the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) square off at Paycom Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, Chet Holmgren will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder dropped their most recent game to the Timberwolves, 106-103, on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32 4 4 3 2 0 Chet Holmgren 16 8 6 1 1 3 Josh Giddey 10 6 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.4 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Holmgren's numbers for the season are 17.9 points, 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 43.1% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey is putting up 12.0 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 3.6 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Luguentz Dort is posting 10.2 points, 1.1 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.4 5.4 5.8 2.4 1.2 1.2 Chet Holmgren 18.6 8.0 2.7 0.8 2.1 1.7 Josh Giddey 11.5 5.6 4.7 1.0 0.7 0.5 Isaiah Joe 11.6 2.2 1.1 1.0 0.3 3.1 Jalen Williams 11.9 2.4 1.9 0.7 0.1 0.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.