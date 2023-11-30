A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Oklahoma City has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Thunder average 5.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Lakers give up (113.3).

Oklahoma City is 9-2 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are putting up 120 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is surrendering 116 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 105.3.

The Thunder are draining 12.1 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 8.3% points worse than they're averaging away from home (13.6, 44.9%).

Thunder Injuries