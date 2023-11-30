How to Watch the Thunder vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on November 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Oklahoma City has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The Thunder average 5.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Lakers give up (113.3).
- Oklahoma City is 9-2 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are putting up 120 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is surrendering 116 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 105.3.
- The Thunder are draining 12.1 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 8.3% points worse than they're averaging away from home (13.6, 44.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
