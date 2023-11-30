The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at Paycom Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last game on Tuesday, the Thunder suffered a 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 32 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.0 4.0 3.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -6.5 231.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.