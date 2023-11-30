Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) are 6.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 231.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points seven times.

Oklahoma City's outings this year have an average point total of 229.5, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder are 13-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored eight times and won six of those games.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 7 41.2% 118.6 231.5 110.9 224.2 229.3 Lakers 8 42.1% 112.9 231.5 113.3 224.2 228.0

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have gone over the total in five of their last 10 games.

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in nine games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in eight games when playing on the road.

The Thunder put up 118.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 113.3 the Lakers allow.

Oklahoma City has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Thunder and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 13-4 4-0 9-8 Lakers 8-11 0-0 8-11

Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights

Thunder Lakers 118.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 10-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

