The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) will look to LeBron James (25.1 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder average 118.6 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +130 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Lakers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 113.3 (18th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 231.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together allow 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.5 -105 30.5 Chet Holmgren 17.5 -110 17.9 Jalen Williams 16.5 -111 17.0 Josh Giddey 11.5 -125 12.0 Luguentz Dort 7.5 -125 10.2

Thunder and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +5000 +2000 - Lakers +2200 +1000 -

