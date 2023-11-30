Thunder vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) will look to LeBron James (25.1 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-6.5)
|231.5
|-275
|+230
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-7)
|230.5
|-290
|+235
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Thunder average 118.6 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +130 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- The Lakers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 113.3 (18th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 231.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams together allow 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Los Angeles has put together an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Thunder Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|32.5
|-105
|30.5
|Chet Holmgren
|17.5
|-110
|17.9
|Jalen Williams
|16.5
|-111
|17.0
|Josh Giddey
|11.5
|-125
|12.0
|Luguentz Dort
|7.5
|-125
|10.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or another Thunder player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Thunder and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.