If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shawnee County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cair Paravel Latin School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29

12:00 AM CT on November 29 Location: Waverly, KS

Waverly, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Seaman High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30

7:15 PM CT on November 30 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Wamego High School at Topeka High School