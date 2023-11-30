If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shawnee County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cair Paravel Latin School at Waverly High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29
  • Location: Waverly, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Seaman High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Topeka, KS
  • Conference: United Kansas
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wamego High School at Topeka High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Topeka, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

