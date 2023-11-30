Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shawnee County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cair Paravel Latin School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29
- Location: Waverly, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wamego High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
