Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for MacKinnon in that upcoming Avalanche-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

MacKinnon has a goal in seven games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 15 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points 10 times.

In 13 of 21 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 3 28 Points 5 7 Goals 2 21 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.