Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Morton County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morton County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deerfield High School at Rolla High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rolla, KS
- Conference: Santa Fe Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.