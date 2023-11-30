Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Rantanen in that upcoming Avalanche-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 21:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Rantanen has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Rantanen has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 4 27 Points 5 12 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

