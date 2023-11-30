Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Leavenworth County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
