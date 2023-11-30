Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kearny County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Kearny County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kearny County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deerfield High School at Rolla High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rolla, KS
- Conference: Santa Fe Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.