How to Watch the Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (65.6).
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.
- Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Jayhawks put up 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).
- Kansas has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 49.4 points.
- When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 4-2.
- This year the Jayhawks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions give up.
- The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24)
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UConn
|L 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
