The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (65.6).
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.
  • Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks put up 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).
  • Kansas has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 49.4 points.
  • When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 4-2.
  • This year the Jayhawks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

  • Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG%
  • Holly Kersgieter: 13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24)
  • S'Mya Nichols: 13.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Wyvette Mayberry: 11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 UMKC W 70-61 Municipal Auditorium
11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 59-58 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UConn L 71-63 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 SE Louisiana - Allen Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/6/2023 Houston Christian - Allen Fieldhouse

