The Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (65.6).

When it scores more than 65.6 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.

Kansas' record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Jayhawks put up 23.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Lions allow (49.4).

Kansas has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 49.4 points.

When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 4-2.

This year the Jayhawks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Lions give up.

The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24)

13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24) S'Mya Nichols: 13.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

13.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Wyvette Mayberry: 11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

