Thursday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 69-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Jayhawks suffered a 71-63 loss to UConn.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 69, SE Louisiana 56

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)

13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24) S'Mya Nichols: 13 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

13 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Wyvette Mayberry: 11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 72.8 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (208th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.