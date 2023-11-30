Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Johnson County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Academy at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Gardner, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raytown South High School at Olathe West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.