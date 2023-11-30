Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Johnson County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30

5:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner Academy at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Raytown South High School at Olathe West High School