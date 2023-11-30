The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Williams totaled 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 106-103 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Below we will dive into Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.6 PRA -- 24.6 PR -- 21 3PM 1.5 1.0



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Lakers

Williams has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 11.7% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest tempo with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

The Lakers give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Jalen Williams vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 38 9 5 2 0 0 1 3/1/2023 34 24 4 7 3 0 2 2/7/2023 40 25 7 2 3 1 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.