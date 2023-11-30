Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Devon Toews a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- Toews has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Toews averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Home
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
