Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffey County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Coffey County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cair Paravel Latin School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29
- Location: Waverly, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.