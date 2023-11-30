On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Cale Makar going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Makar has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

