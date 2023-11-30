Avalanche vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (15-6, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) at Mullett Arena. The game on Thursday, November 30 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-190)
|Coyotes (+155)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 14-6 in those games.
- Colorado is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Colorado's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.
Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Prediction
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Player Props
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|79 (3rd)
|Goals
|66 (16th)
|59 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (15th)
|17 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (7th)
|10 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (15th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Colorado went over six times.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche offense's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 59 goals to rank 10th.
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.
