The Colorado Avalanche (15-6, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) at Mullett Arena. The game on Thursday, November 30 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 14-6 in those games.

Colorado is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Colorado's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (3rd) Goals 66 (16th) 59 (10th) Goals Allowed 64 (15th) 17 (8th) Power Play Goals 18 (7th) 10 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Colorado went over six times.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 59 goals to rank 10th.

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.

