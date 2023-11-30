The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) are big road favorites (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2, +165 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 9:00 PM ET from Mullett Arena on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Colorado's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 14 of their 20 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (70.0%).

The Coyotes have been the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Colorado is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Arizona has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 6-3-1 6.4 4.2 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.2 2.8 9 20.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3 3.1 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

