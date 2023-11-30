Avalanche vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 30
As they gear up to meet the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on Thursday, November 30 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+20) makes the team third-best in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- With 66 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- Arizona's total of 64 goals conceded (3.0 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +2, they are 13th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Coyotes (+165)
|6
